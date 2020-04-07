Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, Bisq and LBank. Grin has a market cap of $20.13 million and $54.02 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,535,300 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

