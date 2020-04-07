GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of GrubHub worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,154. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

