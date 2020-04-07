Guider Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $7,442.04 and approximately $140.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.42 or 0.04721682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00068728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00037392 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011159 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

