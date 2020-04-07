GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) vs. Antero Resources (OTCMKTS:AR) Financial Analysis

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -442.00% -28.20% Antero Resources -29.58% -1.47% -0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Antero Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Antero Resources $4.41 billion 0.06 -$340.13 million ($0.14) -6.74

GulfSlope Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Antero Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GulfSlope Energy and Antero Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Resources 3 10 1 0 1.86

Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 401.78%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Risk & Volatility

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antero Resources beats GulfSlope Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

