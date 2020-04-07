GVC (LON:GVC) Given New GBX 930 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 989.69 ($13.02).

Get GVC alerts:

LON GVC opened at GBX 642.20 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.