GVC (LON:GVC) PT Raised to GBX 850 at HSBC

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

GVC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 975 ($12.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 989.69 ($13.02).

GVC opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 623.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 795.66.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

