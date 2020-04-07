H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Given a SEK 140 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 140 price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 166.80.

HM.B stock opened at SEK 138.35 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 1 year low of SEK 129.22 and a 1 year high of SEK 245.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 164.12 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 185.61.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

