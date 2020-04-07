Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -402.00 and a beta of 0.72. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 43.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

