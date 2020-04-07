Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) PT Lowered to $1.05

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $1.05 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HRVSF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Harvest Health & Recreation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:HRVSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 431,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Harvest Health & Recreation has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

