Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Shares of HAS traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 154,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,571. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $7,854,000. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in Hasbro by 512.8% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 680,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,070,000 after purchasing an additional 569,194 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

