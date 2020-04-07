HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $448,787.97

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $448,787.97 and $8.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.27 or 0.04716038 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00067936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037017 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

