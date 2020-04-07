Hashgard 1-Day Volume Tops $62,767.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $932,618.52 and $62,767.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02584292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00201987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

