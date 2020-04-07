Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at HSBC

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target dropped by analysts at HSBC from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.21 ($2.59).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. Hastings Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

