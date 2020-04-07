Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.