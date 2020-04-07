HC Wainwright Raises Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $34.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Immunomedics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

IMMU traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. 5,620,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after purchasing an additional 220,086 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

