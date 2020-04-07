Head to Head Analysis: Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) versus Its Peers

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Beam Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics Competitors 1305 3874 7847 356 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 N/A -1.16 Beam Therapeutics Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.27

Beam Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics rivals beat Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

