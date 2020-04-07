Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Avidbank (NYSE:AVBH)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $619.48 million 0.24 $88.14 million $0.79 2.08 Avidbank $54.76 million 1.63 $12.86 million N/A N/A

Grupo Supervielle has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 6.71% 20.86% 2.57% Avidbank 23.48% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Supervielle and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00 Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Supervielle currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Avidbank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Supervielle beats Avidbank on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

