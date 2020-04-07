Head to Head Comparison: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -157.43% -100.90% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -28.56% -25.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.47 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -11.63

Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,550.00%. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $33.11, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

