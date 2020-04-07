Head to Head Comparison: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 12.70% 5.32% 2.89% Dorian LPG 24.37% 8.03% 4.62%

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Euronav and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 2 0 2.67 Dorian LPG 0 2 2 0 2.50

Euronav presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.45%. Dorian LPG has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 111.38%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Euronav.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $932.38 million 2.34 $118.87 million $0.55 18.02 Dorian LPG $158.03 million 2.79 -$50.95 million N/A N/A

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Euronav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

