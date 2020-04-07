Head-To-Head Comparison: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (NYSE:PCFO)

Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pacific Office Properties Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Office Properties Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 1 3 7 0 2.55

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.22, suggesting a potential upside of 91.08%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 7.67 $41.84 million $0.63 18.46

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Office Properties Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 30.03% 3.83% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 677 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.