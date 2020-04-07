Head-To-Head Contrast: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) vs. BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -13,124.41% N/A -1,000.12% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.22%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 2.98 -$12.52 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.68

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Baudax Bio beats BioRestorative Therapies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

