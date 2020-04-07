Head to Head Contrast: Pivotal Acquisition (PVT) and Its Rivals

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE: PVT) is one of 60 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pivotal Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors 968 3262 6478 319 2.56

Pivotal Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million -$54.01 million -7.80 Pivotal Acquisition Competitors $8.18 billion $1.59 billion 38.31

Pivotal Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Acquisition. Pivotal Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56% Pivotal Acquisition Competitors -4.03% -53.60% -3.61%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition rivals beat Pivotal Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

