Head-To-Head Review: WNS (NYSE:WNS) & Steel Connect (NYSE:STCN)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get WNS alerts:

94.8% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WNS and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $809.10 million 2.34 $105.43 million $2.25 16.94 Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.05 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WNS and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 9 0 2.90 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $70.22, suggesting a potential upside of 84.26%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Volatility & Risk

WNS has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 13.13% 23.12% 13.79% Steel Connect -5.53% -29.73% -2.49%

Summary

WNS beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.