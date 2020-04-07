Head to Head Survey: Crexendo (CXDO) versus The Competition

Crexendo (OTCMKTS: CXDO) is one of 75 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crexendo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million $1.14 million 62.71 Crexendo Competitors $17.32 billion $1.24 billion 16.08

Crexendo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo Competitors 1071 2757 2539 149 2.27

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 36.62%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.89% 35.57% 17.10% Crexendo Competitors -27.54% 4.83% 0.85%

Summary

Crexendo beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

