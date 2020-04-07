Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

HR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 489,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

