Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $49,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

