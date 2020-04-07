Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 243,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,729. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,361,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

