Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.14. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,958. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

