Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile

Helgeland Sparebank provides various banking and financial services in Norway. The company operates in two segments, The Retail Market and The Corporate Market. It offers savings, allocation, and investment and insurance products, as well as leasing and collateral services. The company also rents real estate properties.

