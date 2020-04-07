HempCoin (THC) Trading 113.6% Higher Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 113.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $405,040.06 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 255,883,183 coins and its circulating supply is 255,748,033 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

