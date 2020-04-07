HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

