Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,529,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,906,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

