Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Hercules Capital worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

HTGC opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.53%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

