Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from to in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 10,476,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,982,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.