HEX Price Up 17.5% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. HEX has a total market cap of $61.22 million and $1.65 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014820 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014218 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012601 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 125,945,375,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,286,442,562 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

