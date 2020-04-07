HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Imperial Capital

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Imperial Capital to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock.

HPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

HPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,816. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.03. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HighPoint Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

