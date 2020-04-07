Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Citigroup

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 22,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,780. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

