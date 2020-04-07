Hillman Co. Acquires 450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillman Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 21.5% of Hillman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,997.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,848.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $994.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.