Hillman Co. Boosts Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,638 shares during the quarter. Godaddy accounts for about 16.4% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillman Co. owned 0.25% of Godaddy worth $24,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

