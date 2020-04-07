Hillman Co. Sells 13,373 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hillman Co. cut its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the period. Mercadolibre comprises about 13.6% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hillman Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Mercadolibre worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $506.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.60 and a 200-day moving average of $581.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -139.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

