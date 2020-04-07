Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON HFG traded up GBX 56 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,042 ($13.71). 116,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,780. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.59 million and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 982.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,020.78.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

HFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley acquired 1,944 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.