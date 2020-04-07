Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $121.00. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $112.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

NYSE HLT traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.74. 145,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.