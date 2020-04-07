Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Up 68.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $8,047.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02592466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00205690 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

