Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.88 ($2.72).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOC. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 170 ($2.24)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 109.90 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

