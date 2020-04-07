HollyWoodCoin Market Cap Tops $1,725.02 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,725.02 and $25.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. During the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HWC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

