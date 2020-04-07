Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hologic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.11. 126,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,854. Hologic has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

