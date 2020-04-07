Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.14. 623,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The company has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

