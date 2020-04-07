Homeserve’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSV. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,339 ($17.61).

Shares of HSV stock traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,153 ($15.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,050,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,084.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,193.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £34,143.20 ($44,913.44). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,269 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £12,690 ($16,692.98). Insiders have acquired 9,920 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,443 over the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

