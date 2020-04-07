Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,053 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $6.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.96. 1,780,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,390. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

