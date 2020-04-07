Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

HOFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.